Florida woman charged with writing stolen checks in Florence

Florence police say they've finally caught up with a woman wanted for writing stolen checks more than three years ago.

Bethany Ann Morris, 45, of Winterhaven, Fla., was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree theft and 50 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Police said in 2014, Morris took a check book belonging to a family member and wrote checks to local businesses. At the time of her arrest Thursday, police said they weren't sure if she had moved back to the area or was just in the city for a visit.

Morris had bond set at $55,000 on the forged instrument charges but is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond for theft and bench warrants.