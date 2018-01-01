Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Tornado Watch View Alerts

Florida man charged with making threat to Fort Payne school

Anthony Kessler was arrested at a Florida restaurant Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Florida man is in jail and waiting to face accusations that he threatened a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.

Scroll for more content...

Anthony Kessler, 19, was arrested Tuesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, Fla.

Kessler, who lives in Lehigh Acres, Fla., was arrested as a fugitive from justice by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Fort Payne police and the FBI also worked on the case.

Kessler is accused of threatening to conduct a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.

There's no word on when he might return to Alabama to face the charge.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events