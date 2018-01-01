Florida man charged with making threat to Fort Payne school

A Florida man is in jail and waiting to face accusations that he threatened a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.

Scroll for more content...

Anthony Kessler, 19, was arrested Tuesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, Fla.

Kessler, who lives in Lehigh Acres, Fla., was arrested as a fugitive from justice by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Fort Payne police and the FBI also worked on the case.

Kessler is accused of threatening to conduct a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.

There's no word on when he might return to Alabama to face the charge.