Florida man charged with making threat to Fort Payne school

A Florida man is in jail and waiting to face accusations that he threatened a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.
Anthony Kessler, 19, was arrested Tuesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, Fla.
Kessler, who lives in Lehigh Acres, Fla., was arrested as a fugitive from justice by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Fort Payne police and the FBI also worked on the case.
Kessler is accused of threatening to conduct a shooting at a school in Fort Payne.
There's no word on when he might return to Alabama to face the charge.