Florida driver died because of faulty air bag, report says

Click here to see if you have a car affected by the Takata recall.

Scroll for more content...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman died because a faulty air bag ruptured and fired shrapnel into her head during a crash she should have survived.

The report Wednesday says Nichol Barker of Holiday, Florida, was struck by metal pieces that burst through the Takata air bag. The 34-year-old mother suffered a gaping wound to her left temple, a fractured skull and bruising and bleeding on her brain.

The crash happened in July when another car turned in front of her and she hit it at about 30 miles per hour (48 kpm). The other driver and Barker's three passengers were not seriously injured.

Government officials say at least 20 other people worldwide have died because of faulty Takata air bags. They were recalled three years ago.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/17/2018 3:01:10 PM (GMT -6:00)