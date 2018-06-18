Florence woman remains in the hospital after dog attack

A Florence woman who was attacked by two pit bulls in Florence on Friday is still in the hospital.

Rose Holt's family said she was watering plants in the front yard of her Bayless Avenue home in Florence when she was mauled by her neighbor's pit bulls. She was rushed to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital with severe bite marks. A person passing by who saw Holt and tried to help her also was bitten and taken to the hospital.

Animal control officers said after the dog attack someone came by and shot the female dog that was involved.

Animal control officers said they have the female pit bull in custody, and the male pit bull is being housed at a kennel in Madison County. Neighbors in the Bayless and Sherrod Avenue areas told WAAY 31 they do not want the owners to get the dogs back.

Brittany Jones told WAAY 31 her husband owns both of the dogs accused of attacking Rose Holt. She said the dogs have never been violent before.

"That's the first time they have jumped on someone before," said Jones.

Jones said she and her husband have had problems keeping the dogs in the fence. Animal control said they have picked up the dogs before, roaming around the neighborhood.

"Everytime we go somewhere and then come back home, they are always out. They always find places to get out," said Jones.

Jay Darby lives down the road from Rose Holt. He said the neighborhood has a lot of kids, and he does not want to see the dogs returned to their owners.

"I have a ten year old there are two kids that live across the street. It's terrifying really," said Darby. "Once a dog goes bad, there is nothing you can do with it. It attacked once they will attack again and there is no way to stop them. They need to be put down."

Florence police said at this time they do not have any new information on the case. Under a new Alabama law called Emily's Law, owners of dogs who attack and seriously injure or kill a person can be charged with felonies.

Holt's family tells us she will be in the hospital for the next few days. Right now, it's unclear what will happen to the dogs.