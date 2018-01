A Florence woman has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Lauderdale County.

Joann Skipworth, 81, died at Huntsville Hospital after a vehicle she was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Alabama Highway 20 near County Road 228 in Lauderdale County.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.