A Florence woman was jailed Wednesday after police said she tested positive for drugs after giving birth.

Florence police said Heather Cagle, 31, gave birth Feb. 11 at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. Hospital officials notified police that both Cagle and the baby tested positive for narcotics, police said.

Cagle is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

She was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.