Florence woman charged with giving drugs to juvenile

Florence police have charged a woman with giving drugs to minors.
Nina C. Finamore, 30, was arrested Tuesday.
Florence police said Finamore is accused of giving drugs to a juvenile at a home on South Patton Street.
She is charged with providing narcotics to minors and chemical endangerment of a child.
She was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
