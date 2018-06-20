Florence woman charged with giving drugs to juvenile

Florence police have charged a woman with giving drugs to minors.

Nina C. Finamore, 30, was arrested Tuesday.

Florence police said Finamore is accused of giving drugs to a juvenile at a home on South Patton Street.

She is charged with providing narcotics to minors and chemical endangerment of a child.

She was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.