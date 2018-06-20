Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Triple homicide 'person of interest' in custody Full Story

Florence woman charged with giving drugs to juvenile

Nina Finamore was jailed on $15,000 bond.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 1:43 PM

Florence police have charged a woman with giving drugs to minors.

Scroll for more content...

Nina C. Finamore, 30, was arrested Tuesday.

Florence police said Finamore is accused of giving drugs to a juvenile at a home on South Patton Street.

She is charged with providing narcotics to minors and chemical endangerment of a child.

She was jailed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events