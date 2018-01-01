Florence student arrested for bringing a gun to school.

A student was arrested Tuesday at the Florence Freshman Center for bringing a gun to school, Florence City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw told WAAY 31.

Since the student is a juvenile, their name has not been released, but according to Florence Police reports the student was charged with carrying an illegal gun, possession of a concealed pistol without a permit, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Shaw told WAAY 31 students informed an assistant principal that the student had a gun. Officials immediately took the student into an office with Florence Police School Resource Officers and searched his backpack, where they said they found an unloaded gun.

School officials say students were never in danger, and the student was immediately removed from campus.

Shaw said the school did not go on lockdown and they did not tell parents because the situation was handled swiftly.

Shaw said he could not go into disciplinary measures but said according to the Florence City Schools handbook, bringing a gun to school is punishable by expulsion.