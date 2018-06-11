Florence shooting victims identified, no arrests made

Florence Police are relasing new information about a deadly shooting, which happened over the weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Police say at 2:40 Sunday morning, a patrol unit heard gunshots coming from the area of Westmorland and Long Lane. As officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound laying in the street. He is now identified as 42-year-old Patton Shipley of Florence. Police say he was pronounce dead upon arrival to the hospital.

A second victim, 42-year-old Howard Watkins, was also shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

Watkins was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Police say they have interviewed several people in the investigation but they have all been released.

Right now, police are asking for help with identifying a suspect and are asking if anyone has information to contact FPD Detective Bureau at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.