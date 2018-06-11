Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One man dead in early morning Limestone County wreck Full Story

Florence shooting victims identified, no arrests made

The shooting took place near the University of North Alabama. The victims are now identified.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover, Alyssa Martin

Florence Police are relasing new information about a deadly shooting, which happened over the weekend. 

Scroll for more content...

Police say at 2:40 Sunday morning, a patrol unit heard gunshots coming from the area of Westmorland and Long Lane. As officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound laying in the street. He is now identified as 42-year-old Patton Shipley of Florence. Police say he was pronounce dead upon arrival to the hospital.

A second victim, 42-year-old Howard Watkins, was also shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene. 

Watkins was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Police say they have interviewed several people in the investigation but they have all been released.

Right now, police are asking for help with identifying a suspect and are asking if anyone has information to contact FPD Detective Bureau at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events