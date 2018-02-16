Florence police take precautions in case of an active shooter

Florence police say they are taking precautions for themselves, and their community in case of an active shooter situation.

Police told WAAY 31, they go through extensive training on active shooter situations, specifically in schools. They also have school resource officers at every school.

Lieutenant Steven Robertson told WAAY 31, if any school resource officer is sick a fill in officer is on standby.

Robertson said, "we actually teach active shooter training to churches. Anybody that asks about it. We teach it for the churches, any businesses and most definitely the schools."

Bill Herring who is a grandfather of a student in Florence told WAAY31, he's grateful for the training Florence police offers, but thinks students should be taught what to do in an active shooter situation.

Robertson also told WAAY31, "police investigate all threats and encourages students to come forward if they see a classmate acting strangely or making threats.