Florence police searching for robbery suspect

Florence police are asking for help finding an Athens man who's wanted for robbery.

Police said Tervarius Eugene Horton, 29, of Athens walked into the Walmart on Hough Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 and loaded a television and other items into a shopping cart. He went through the self checkout and tried to make it look like he paid for the items, police said.

When store employees tried to stop him, police said Horton pushed past one and threatened to hurt others. Horton then loaded his items into a vehicle and left.

Police identified Horton by contacting the dealership tag on the vehicle in store surveillance video and finding out who bought the vehicle.

Anyone with information about Horton's location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.