Florence police are looking for a woman whose boyfriend said she hasn't been home.
Scroll for more content...
Police said Nina Finamore, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend Monday. Finamore lives with the boyfriend on South Patton Street, police said.
Finamore is 5'9" and 125 pounds. Police said she reportedly visits the Florence library and Wilson Park.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2764.
Related Content
- Florence police searching for missing woman
- Florence police searching for robbery suspect
- Florence police looking for missing man
- Woman charged with attacking Florence police
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
- Missing Moulton woman's search team speaks out
- Florence police create "Safe Zone"
- Woman undergoes two surgeries after Florence police dog bites her
- Florence woman dies after head-on collision
- Florence woman charged in deadly wreck