Florence police searching for missing woman

Nina Finamore was reported missing Monday, police said.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Florence police are looking for a woman whose boyfriend said she hasn't been home.

Police said Nina Finamore, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend Monday. Finamore lives with the boyfriend on South Patton Street, police said. 

Finamore is 5'9" and 125 pounds. Police said she reportedly visits the Florence library and Wilson Park.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2764.

