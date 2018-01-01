Two in custody after shooting, standoff in Florence

Florence police have two men in custody after a Monday morning shooting.
Chaunce KeAndre Watkins, 23, of Florence and Lance Rashad Watkins, 33, of Florence were charged with Assault second degree.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Maple Avenue.
Police told WAAY 31, one victim was taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, and is facing non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The two suspects went inside 2250 Maple Avenue and were armed with a shotgun, police said.
Police told WAAY 31 after obtaining a warrant, police and Florence Lauderdale SWAT were able to secure the home and the suspects.