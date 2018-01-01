wx_icon Huntsville 64°

Two in custody after shooting, standoff in Florence

Officers took two men away in handcuffs after a shooting on Maple Avenue.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 4:40 PM

Florence police have two men in custody after a Monday morning shooting.

Chaunce KeAndre Watkins, 23, of Florence and Lance Rashad Watkins, 33, of Florence were charged with Assault second degree. 

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Maple Avenue.

Police told WAAY 31, one victim was taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, and is facing non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.  

The two suspects went inside 2250 Maple Avenue and were armed with a shotgun, police said. 

Police told WAAY 31 after obtaining a warrant, police and Florence Lauderdale SWAT were able to secure the home and the suspects.

