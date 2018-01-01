Florence police charge two with identity theft

Two people from Georgia are facing dozens of counts of identity theft for using a stolen credit card in the Shoals.

Florence police arrested Jasmine Duckett, 33, of Austell, Ga., and Riquerdo J. Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call that Duckett was using a stolen credit card at Sam's Club. A short time later, police said they tried to pull over Duckett and Hawkins, but Hawkins led them on a short pursuit before police could stop them on County Road 47.

Police said they found marijuana and evidence to charge them in the vehicle.

Duckett was charged with 73 counts of identity theft, two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Her bond was set at $158,000.

Hawkins was charged with 20 counts of identity theft, first-degree theft, drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possesion and attempting to elude. His bond was set at $49,500.