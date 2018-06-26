Florence police arrest two people for the murder of Devan Cobb

Tuesday, Florence police announced they arrested two people for the murder of a Florence man named, Devan Cobb.

Hannah B. Burrows, 18, Jesse James Parker, 31, both of Tennessee were arrested and charged with the murder of Cobb. Florence police said their investigators have worked around the clock since Cobb's body was discovered during a welfare check at his Four Seasons Apartment on Friday. During that time they noticed Cobb's vehicle was missing.

Florence police were able to find out that Parker and Burrows were staying at a hotel in Memphis. Investigators were able to obtain warrants for Burrows and Parker. They were arrested in Memphis without any problems. Investigators also searched their hotel room in Memphis where they found more evidence linking them to Cobb's murder.

Burrows and Parker are being held without bond in the Shelby County Tennessee jail. They are awaiting extradition to Florence.

Police said Cobb's vehicle is still missing at this time.

Police said Cobb was shot multiple times. Police believe Cobb and the two suspects had a possible on online friendship. Florence police said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. They said the public played a huge role in helping them make the arrests.

If anyone has additional information on the case you may contact Florence Police at 256-768-2728.

Florence police also said multiple departments helped them in this case including, the Muscle Shoals Police Department, the Memphis Police Department, and the Memphis area FBI streets task force.