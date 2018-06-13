Florence plans to repave Mall Road and install traffic light

The city of Florence hopes installing a traffic light at a busy and dangerous intersection will decrease the number of wrecks in the area.

The city plans to repave parts of Mall Road and install a traffic light at the intersection of Mall and Hough roads, near Oasis Day Spa.

Florence police said the intersection is notorious for accidents.

"We have witnessed several wrecks in the few years that we've been here," said Catherine Wright, who works across from the intersection at Oasis Day Spa. "Everyday there are several close calls."

Wright said around the holidays traffic gets worse on the road with people leaving the mall, but every day it gets busy with people leaving work.

"We always tell everybody when they leave here to watch, because people go really fast on this road," said Wright.

Florence police said they also see a lot of accidents in the area.

"A lot of times people will take chances in pulling out from this intersection here, and that's one of the concerns they have in reducing accidents -- especially accidents with injuries," said Florence Police Lt. Chris Ticer.

The city plans to install a traffic light at the intersection to get people to slow down and hopefully lessen the number of accidents.

"I believe that it would be a good asset for this road," said Wright.

Adding the traffic light is a part of a bigger project to repave Mall Road, according to the Florence Mayor. They have put out bids on the project and the traffic light could be installed sometime in 2019.