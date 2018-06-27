Florence murder suspects extradited from Tennessee

Two people accused of murdering a Florence man will be behind bars at the Lauderdale County Detention Center Wednesday night, after waiving their extradition rights in Tennessee.

Tuesday, Florence police tracked down Hannah Burrows, 18, and Jesse Parker, 31, to a Memphis Tennessee hotel and arrested them for the murder of Devan Cobb.

Florence police told WAAY31 both Burrows and Parker waived their extradition rights Wednesday morning in Shelby County Tennessee. Jesse Parker was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Wednesday afternoon. Burrows is expected to arrive to the detention center later Wednesday night.

Devan Cobb was found shot to death in his Florence apartment on Helton Drive last Friday. Florence police believe Cobb and the suspects developed a friendship online and they were possibly staying with Cobb for a few days before his murder.

"Devan would be that person to be like 'oh yeah, you can stay with me.' He would be so selfless to let strangers stay in his home," said Mattie Poss, who was friends with Cobb.

Poss said if she could describe Cobb in one word, it would be selfless.

"It's defiantly a big pain and a big loss because of the kind of person Devan was," said Poss. "I just want Mary Beth and his parents to know how much he mean't to people."

Poss said Cobb was a devoted husband. She remembers how he would light up when talking about the woman who would become his wife.

"You could see how much he loved her, and it's not fair. They were only together for six months and now shes a widow at 23," said Poss.

Poss said she is glad the people who allegedly murdered Cobb are behind bars, but it's hard to understand how someone could do this.

Mallory Williams, a life long friend of Devan Cobb, sent WAAY31 this statement about her friend.

"Devan spent his life being a light to anyone he came in contact with. He was gracious, resilient and always wore a smile. There are a lot of memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. During high school he lived four blocks down and we would take walks up and down Sheffield Ave. He also went to prom with me my junior year and we were in band together. Even after I graduated he would casually drive by and say hi and talk to my father. My father was on dialysis and even after he passed away, Deven reached out. He always made an effort and anyone could depend on him to be a helping hand or a listening ear. The Shoals community was blessed to have a young man like Devan whose character reached a caliber that some never come to in a life time. I know he knew God and worked hard for his crown. He touched lives, he touched hearts, and he is already missed by so many. Through band we were taught a lot of skills but they also instilled compassion. They explained that what we were doing wasn’t just playing music. We were building relationships that would withstand anything. Our director brought the song You Will Never Walk Alone written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for the musical Carousel. It was also made popular by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and a few others. The band adapted that song as a mantra which defined a sense of unity and family we could never describe before. Devan lived by that even after he graduated. He never let anyone walk alone."

Both Parker and Burrows will have a hearing at 11:30 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Parker is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Since Burrows has not arrived at the detention center yet we do not know what her bond could be.