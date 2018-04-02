Florence mural depicts President Trump and dead school children

A controversial mural in the Shoals has city officials trying to figure out how they can remove it.

The mural was painted on a wall located on Tennessee Street in Florence sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. The mural depicts President Donald Trump holding a gun and throwing paper towels to dead school children with blood around them. The mural also says "#NeverAgain".

At last check, no artist has stepped forward to claim the painting or say why he or she did it. The mural has sparked some outrage in Florence.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he saw the mural and thought it was disgusting. He also said the mural has no businesses being in this city, but others told WAAY 31, to them the mural is a depiction of the violent truth our country is facing.

Many people stopped to take pictures of the mural on Monday. Hudson James was one of the onlookers who said, "I think it's really important political commentary."

Like many others, Hudson said the mural caught his eye. He called it protest art. "It's high time that we reckon with the fact that we have a violence problem here in the United States of America," said Hudson.

Florence police tell WAAY 31 they don't know who painted the mural on private property. Police said they are trying to contact the owner to see if they will paint over the mural. Florence police also said it would is now up to the property owner to press criminal mischief charges against the person who painted the mural.

"We all have freedom of expression but I realize too this is private property," said Johnny Waddell, who also stopped to take pictures of the mural. Waddell said he agrees with the message but thinks the mural should be painted over.

Mayor Holt said he will meet with other city officials on Monday to see if the wall the mural is on, is on city or private property. If it is owned by the city, Mayor Holt says it will be covered.