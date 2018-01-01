Florence movie theater refuses to let sheriff in because he refused to disarm

A trip to the movies turned into a dispute over whether a local sheriff was allowed to bring his gun inside the theater this week.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 he and his daughter were planning to go to the movies on Wednesday for some family time.

They went to AMC Movie Theater in Florence, but employees refused to let the sheriff in because he would not take his weapon off. Singleton took to facebook to share his concerns saying, "BE AWARE!!! If you attend a movie at the AMC theater in Florence Alabama you are taking personal responsibility for your safety. The theater’s policy prohibits law enforcement officers from bringing their weapon into the theatre, even the Sheriff!"

Singleton said later on AMC corporate officials called him and said there was a misunderstanding. After speaking with the theater's corporate office Singleton posted a follwup on Facebook, saying, "UPDATE: AMC Theater’s corporate office has clarified their policy with our local theater and law enforcement officers are permitted to have their weapons with them on or off duty. I am pleased that our local officers will be able to defend you if necessary when at the theater."

We have reached out to AMC Theater's about their policy and a comment on this story but have not heard back from them. Singleton told WAAY 31 he is glad the issue is resolved and hopes to move forward.