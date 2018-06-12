A Florence man who was charged with capital murder for a 2015 double shooting pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday.
Scroll for more content...
Steven Chase Stanfield, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, according to court documents.
As a result, Stanfield was sentenced to two 25-year sentences, which will run concurrently.
Stanfield pleaded guilty to killing Marguerite Garcia and Michael Linville at a home in September 2015.
Related Content
- Florence man pleads guilty to double murder
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
- Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in murder case
- Man charged with murder in death of Florence woman
- Man killed in Florence wreck
- Decatur man charged with capital murder in double homicide
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to child porn charge
- Man charged in Salvation Army worker death pleads not guilty
- Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Tennessee Islamic Center
- Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges