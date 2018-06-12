Clear

Florence man pleads guilty to double murder

Steven Stanfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:48 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Florence man who was charged with capital murder for a 2015 double shooting pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday.

Steven Chase Stanfield, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, according to court documents. 

As a result, Stanfield was sentenced to two 25-year sentences, which will run concurrently.

Stanfield pleaded guilty to killing Marguerite Garcia and Michael Linville at a home in September 2015.

