Florence man pleads guilty to double murder

A Florence man who was charged with capital murder for a 2015 double shooting pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday.

Steven Chase Stanfield, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

As a result, Stanfield was sentenced to two 25-year sentences, which will run concurrently.

Stanfield pleaded guilty to killing Marguerite Garcia and Michael Linville at a home in September 2015.