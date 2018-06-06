Clear

Florence man charged with choking woman

Police said he forced his way into a woman's house Tuesday night and choked her.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Florence man is in jail after authorities said he choked a woman in her apartment Tuesday night.

Cody Pritchett, 29, is charged with domestic violence strangulation and burglary for the incident that happened on North Pine Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Pritchett was at the home picking up some of his child's belongings, Florence police said. When the woman opened the door, Pritchett forced his way in and started choking her, police said. He continued to choke her and made violent statements, police said, and then he let her go and left with the child's items. 

Police said the child was in Pritchett's vehicle during the incident.

Pritchett was arrested at his home on Huntsville Road.

He was jailed on $55,000 bond.

