A Florence man is in jail after authorities said he choked a woman in her apartment Tuesday night.
Cody Pritchett, 29, is charged with domestic violence strangulation and burglary for the incident that happened on North Pine Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Pritchett was at the home picking up some of his child's belongings, Florence police said. When the woman opened the door, Pritchett forced his way in and started choking her, police said. He continued to choke her and made violent statements, police said, and then he let her go and left with the child's items.
Police said the child was in Pritchett's vehicle during the incident.
Pritchett was arrested at his home on Huntsville Road.
He was jailed on $55,000 bond.
Related Content
- Florence man charged with choking woman
- Florence woman charged in deadly wreck
- Woman charged with attacking Florence police
- Man charged with murder in death of Florence woman
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Florence man charged with identity theft
- Florence man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping
- Florida woman charged with writing stolen checks in Florence
- Florence woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Woman charged with stealing gun at Florence gas station