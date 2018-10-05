Photo Gallery 1 Images
Florence Police told WAAY 31 a Florence man turned himself into authorities after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on a rape charge.
Anthony Stults, 18, was charged with first degree rape.
Police said in July the rape was reported to them and they began their investigation. Investigators said Stults is accused of raping a minor that is related to him.
Officials said Stults was at the same location as the victim spending the night and forced himself onto her without her permission.
Stults was released on a $50,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Related Content
- Florence man arrested for raping a minor
- Florence man arrested on rape charges
- Man arrested in Florence murder
- Man arrested for Florence murder
- Florence man found not guilty in rape case
- Florence Burglar Arrested
- Florence man arrested on theft, forgery charges
- Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard
- Florence man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
- Shoals man arrested for having sexual relationship with a minor
Scroll for more content...