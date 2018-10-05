Florence man arrested for raping a minor

Florence Police told WAAY 31 a Florence man turned himself into authorities after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on a rape charge.

Anthony Stults, 18, was charged with first degree rape.

Police said in July the rape was reported to them and they began their investigation. Investigators said Stults is accused of raping a minor that is related to him.

Officials said Stults was at the same location as the victim spending the night and forced himself onto her without her permission.

Stults was released on a $50,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.