Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florence man arrested for raping a minor

Stults is accused of forcing himself onto a minor.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Florence Police told WAAY 31 a Florence man turned himself into authorities after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on a rape charge.

Anthony Stults, 18, was charged with first degree rape.

Police said in July the rape was reported to them and they began their investigation. Investigators said Stults is accused of raping a minor that is related to him.

Officials said Stults was at the same location as the victim spending the night and forced himself onto her without her permission.

Stults was released on a $50,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events