Florence man, already facing dozens of child porn charges, hit with 155 more

A Florence man who has a February court date on child porn charges is now facing dozens more.

William Howard Wesson, 76, was arrested Thursday afternoon on 77 charges of possession of obscene matter, 77 counts of production of obscene matter involving children and one count of dissemination or public display of obscene matter involving children.

Wesson was arrested on 55 counts of child pornography possession in November 2016. According to court documents, his trial in that case is scheduled for February.

Florence police said the new charges stem from Wesson's initial arrest. Authorities said they searched electronic devices they seized from his home and found more evidence to present to a grand jury, which led to the new charges.

Police said they don't believe any of the children in the images they found are from the Shoals area.

Wesson, who had been out on bond awaiting his trial, is now in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $5 million cash bond.