Florence man accused of stealing from Decatur Kay Jewelers location

Decatur police say a Florence man is charged with stealing more than $1,500 of merchandise from a Kay Jewelers location.

Scroll for more content...

Police were alerted of the reported theft in late November, and the detective working the case identified Steven Marcus Burge of Florence as the suspect in the case.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Burge's arrest in early December, but it wasn't until Jan. 2 before Florence authorities captured him. After Burge was transported to Decatur police, he was charged with felony theft charge.

Burge was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. Jail records no longer list him as an inmate.