Florence fire causes close to $1 million in damages to law firm

The Potts and Young law firm was destroyed in a fire on June 7th.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:47 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Potts and Young law firm announced they will rebuild after a fire earlier this month caused close to $1 million in damages.

The fire broke out at the law firm located on E College Street in downtown Florence on June 7th. Florence fire officials say an electrical fire is what caused the building to be destroyed, but the owners have a plan to take care of their clients and employees.

"It was very emotional; it still kind of is," said Teri Stokes, a longtime employee of the law firm. "It's my home away from home. They aren't my blood family but they are my work family and we're all real close."

Frank Potts, who owns the building and law firm, said they now have a temporary law office space located in suite 100 at 112 S Pine Street. The fire destroyed the 1800s-era building and equipment, but all of their clients cases were protected.

"I was devastated," said Frank Potts, who was on his honeymoon when the fire broke out. "I was literally sick to my stomach, but then my first thought was how are we going to get through this without adversely affecting our clients."

Potts said their tech team was able to retrieve data boxes from the fire debris and they plan to rebuild in the exact same spot.

"The good Lord has a reason one way or the other. Always turn those stumbling blocks into stepping stones and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," said Potts.

Potts said they don't know how much it will cost to build their new law firm yet. They are still waiting to hear back from their insurance company, but they plan on construction being done in 2019.

