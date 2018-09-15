Florence drags in a few clouds and showers Sunday

All eyes have been on the Carolinas and Hurricane Florence this week. The past 48 hours have been no different. While some wind damage has occurred, rising flood waters continue to be the most imminent threat to life. Over TWO FEET of rain have already fallen in parts of North Carolina with an additional 6+ inches possible. One of the highest rain totals so far was recorded near Swansboro, NC with almost 31 inches of rain in 48 hours.

The impacts from the remnants of Florence on our area will still be minimal. At this point, the very outer fringe of cloud cover and scattered shower will skirt by northeast Alabama. Rain chances are still low - at 20%. Clouds will be on the increase for our eastern, then central counties through Sunday afternoon and evening.

One benefit of Florence's clouds in the Tennessee Valley will be cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs will be nearly 10 degrees lower Sunday afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s. Heat intensifies through next week under a mostly sunny sky and the next decent shot at rain doesn't come until Friday.