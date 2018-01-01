wx_icon Huntsville 43°

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Florence

Three people were taken to a hospital after the shooting Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 6:24 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 10:02 AM

Florence Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting call that came in early Wednesday morning. 

Officers told WAAY 31 the call came in around 5:50 a.m. at a home on County Road 609. Florence Police Department's SWAT team and the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant at the home when they said they were threatened and had to use deadly force.

Two men and a woman were taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office was called in to help with the investigation since it was an officer-involved shooting.

