Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard

Florence Police arrested Brandon Stroll after they said he spray painted overtop a billboard at Florence Boulevard and Tennessee Street.



As WAAY-31 reported back on May 30th, The vandalism which contained vulgar words written in Spanish and a caricature mocking President Trump. It resulted in the removal of the billboard sign. The cost to replace it was $1,000 dollars.

Police said Evident at the scene lead them back to Stroll.

He is charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespassing. At last word he is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.