Students across the nation are walking out of school to demand changes in gun laws after the Parkland shooting.

However, some schools in the Tennessee Valley are letting students express themselves differently.

Instead of doing a walk out, Florence High School Students did a walk UP. The walk up includes saying nice things to other students but they also wrote letter to the families who lost loved one in the Parkland shooting.

To remember the victims there were 14 empty desks and three empty chairs, each with a flower and a picture of the victims.

"I know how it feels to lose somebody that you were close to and somebody that you loved," said Taytom Doxie a Florence High School student.

Doxie wrote letters to each of the victims in hopes that it would bring them peace.



"Everyone around the world is thinking about you guys and we are trying to make a stand for you," said Doxie.

Chloe Sneed and Grace Ann Bretherick are the students who organized the walk up event.

"Just strike up a conversation with them or say something nice in order to spread positivity and prevent the kind of thing that happened in Parkland," said Sneed. "It hurts my heart because it symbolizes 17 people who shouldn't have lost their lives but did."

Each student's letter will be mailed to the Parkland families. But the students told WAAY 31 they want to keep this kindness going.

"We hope that things like this will catch on and start a trend of compassion," said Bretherick.

School officials told WAAY 31, some students still participated in the walk out protest and are proud of their students for expressing their first amendment rights.