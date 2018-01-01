Florence Fire Station down to one fire truck

One of Florence's Fire Stations does not have a fire truck, leaving some residents to wonder if their safety is at risk.

Fire station two is located along Florence Blvd.

Currently the station has only a brush fire truck and if the station needed a ladder truck the closest truck is over three miles away.

The city told WAAY 31, there won't be a lapse in response time.

Indian Spring resident, Crystal Jones said, "they should have warned us. They could have sent out a letter or email, or anything.

Officials said, the problem is the main fire trucks have been having routine maintenance while the main trucks are being worked on. The reserve trucks that come in are breaking down.

Right now the city has not bought a new fire truck in seven years, but they have a short tern plan to get two fire trucks at station two, or any other station that has a truck break down.

"It's just been one right after the other, so much so, our mechanic can't stay ahead of it," said Florence Mayor, Steve Holt.

Holt said, we have authorized the fire chief to lease two trucks.

Those trucks are expected to be in Tuesday, Mar. 13. and will give the mechanic time to fix the other trucks.

Holt told WAAY 31, they are looking at a long term plan of spending $1.3 million on a new pump truck and ladder truck.