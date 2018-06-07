Florence Firefighters continue to battle a blaze in downtown Florence

Right now both Florence Fire and Police are on the scene of a serious fire at the Potts and Young Law Firm on East College Street. Florence Fire officials said the fire started at 3 a.m. They have been working to get the fire under control.

The roof of the law firm has caved in. Assistant Florence Fire Chief, Tim Anerton, told WAAY 31 the fire has been difficult to put out because the fire was trapped between the buildings original roof and a metal roof. They have called in off duty firefighters to work the scene. The building was built in the 1890's, according to the buildings previous owner, Robert Potts.

Firefighters have been able to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

There are a number of barricades in place on the surrounding streets. Parts of South Court Street, East College Street, and South Seminary Street are shut down. Annerton said they believe the fire started in the attic of the building.

At this time there are no reported injuries. Fire officials have called in bulldozers to tear down walls of the law firm to get the fire completely out. Once the fire is out and the building secure the fire marshal will go in and start collecting evidence to find out how the fire started.

This is still an active scene and will be for the next few hours.