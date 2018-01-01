Flooding expected to cause problems for drivers

We're expecting some flooding from this weather maker throughout our area.

Scroll for more content...

Rainy conditions can always cause problems on the roads if it's bad enough.

Madison City Public Works told WAAY 31 to think about the old phrase:

Turn around, don't drown.

That's if you come across a lot of water in the road you can't get through, but Madison Public Works said they see people doing other dangerous things every time it rains like this.

"Speeding is the main thing I see, because you can hydroplane and you got standing water, so people need to slow down. Also, we call it the splash effect. They're going against another car they could hit a puddle of water and splash it on another cars windshield and they're blind. You're blind for at least two to three seconds and that can cause serious problems too," said Madison Public Works Spokesman Mike Gentle.

Gentle told WAAY 31 it wouldn't be a bad idea to just stay home Saturay and Sunday unless you absolutely need to be out.