Flooding causes Fayetteville resident to seek change

Flooding continues to hit hard in the Tennessee Valley. One woman in Fayetteville, Tennessee said, she's had severe flooding problems on her property for years.

Norma Beck a resident of Fayetteville told WAAY 31, she has asked the city for help and the city said they've made progress on her land but Beck says otherwise.

Beck has what looks like a creek running through her back yard. The only problem is the creek is not supposed to be there.

"It has taken the joy out of my home," Beck said. "I have a river on either side of my yard, a creek in the ditch, and the whole thing needs serious attention."

Beck told WAAY 31, she has lived in this home for seven years. Four of those years were spent here with her husband.

"One of the things he told me one afternoon before he passed was 'Norma, don't give up,'" said Beck.

The City Administrator for Fayetteville told WAAY 31, he was aware of the issue on Beck's property and said they had a contractor come out to install a retention pond last year. He said they're continuing to work on issues like this within the city, but when property is in a low lying area, such as Beck's, it is hard to manage given the amount of rain they've had over the past few days.

Beck told WAAY 31, if there are no solutions to the flooding, she wonders if she should just more out altogether.

" I just get so depressed wondering, what next," Beck said.

The City of Fayetteville told WAAY 31, they are currently working to secure funding for a drainage plan that will be presented to the Fayetteville Board of Mayor Alderman.