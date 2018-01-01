Flooding Concerns Continue

A very wet weekend has given way to a damp and chilly start to the work week. Temperatures are running about 25 degrees colder than Sunday morning, but at least the rain is wrapping up. Even as the radar quiets down, some water levels continue to rise.

There are a handful of FLOOD WARNINGS that remain in effect. In regard to duration, the Tennessee River at Florence is under the longest warning...it lasts through Friday night. The river is expected to hit minor flood stage. Water may be reported over HWY 20 at the underpass below HWY 43 and 72.

Big Nance Creek is also forecast to remain at minor flood stage. Early Monday, it was at 14.9 feet. At 16 feet, water covers roads south of downtown Courtland.

Paint Rock Creek was last reported at just over 18 feet Monday morning. At 19 feet, water may cover Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley may be flooded, including Jackson County Road 20. Minor flooding is forecast to continue.

The Tennessee Valley should continue to see a break from the heavy rain through Tuesday. However, that ends Wednesday when light to moderate rain returns to the forecast.