Flood Watch in Effect

A FLOOD WATCH is now in effect through 6 PM Thursday for the entire Tennessee Valley.

After one round of heavy rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday, rainfall totals are exceeding 1 inch in many locations. There's more where that came from and some area rivers and streams are already starting to rise. The Tennessee River at Florence and at Guntersville is near minor flood stage, something we are monitoring through the day.

As the rain continues off and on today, tonight, and tomorrow, locations along the AL/TN state line can expect as much as 4 inches of rain in total with locally higher amounts possible. Rain totals lower farther south toward central Alabama, where most can expect between 2 to 3 inches.

In addition to the Tennessee River, we are also watching the Flint River at Brownsboro, Big Nance Creek at Courtland, and the Paint Rock River at Woodville. We will alert you if and when any flood warnings are issued.

While river flooding is the main risk within the next 48 hours, we can't rule out a few rumbles of thunder with embedded storms. Within those storms, heavier rain will lead to higher rainfall amounts. We are also tracking the potential for isolated flash flooding associated with stronger downpours.

We dry by Thursday night and in the wake of a cold front, it will be cool and sunny on Friday.