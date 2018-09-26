Flash flood concerns with torrential rain today

*** FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 PM Thursday for the entire TN Valley: Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb Counties ***

The rain we've been tracking all week finally reaches a peak. Many locations have already picked up one to two inches of rain over the past 24 hours and an additional two to four inches is well within the realm of possibility today and tonight.

Standing water, ponding on the roads, and flash flooding will all be concerns we monitor through the day. Severe weather in regard to damaging wind and hail is not in the forecast, but heavy rain can cause plenty of problems on its own. After sunset, the periods of heavy rain transition into scattered showers and storms for the overnight hours.

We'll hold on to those scattered showers and storms into Thursday morning, then the dwindle through the day. Temperatures run slightly below average today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Low will still be unseasonably mild - only dipping to the mid 60s the next couple of nights.