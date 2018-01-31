Fixes coming for pothole ridden roads in Decatur

Recent cold weather made a bad problem even worse in Decatur.

If you drive along Spring Avenue you know exactly what we're talking about.

The freezing and thawing has created more potholes for drivers to dodge.

The City Council will soon try to create a contingency fund to tackle the problem by repaving the worst sections of roads throughout the city.

One of the problem spots along Spring Avenue is just north of Austinville Flint Rd SW.

You have potholes that are a couple feet long and maybe half an inch deep.

WAAY 31 spoke to one man who lives along Spring Ave. who said he tries to avoid this area completely.

"I have a plan. I know my neighbor does too. We even route ourselves to stay off of spring if possible," said Mike Davis.

Davis said Spring Ave. is full of traffic.

"Depends on the time of day. It's always something going up and down this road,"said Davis.

Spring Ave. is just one road the city's Street and Environmental Services Director has pinpointed as problem spots.

He told WAAY 31 a rough estimate to repave the roads is around $200,000, but that number could change.

City Councilman Charles Kirby told WAAY 31 the contingency fund currently doesn't exist, but the council knows this is a problem, so in the coming weeks they'll work to find the money.

It will be added to the more than ten million dollars worth of road work projects currently slated to occur in Decatur this year.

"I really don't have anything against it. Somethings got to be done. Especially on this road," said Davis.

Repaving work will not start until the weather gets warmer, because new asphalt will not work properly if the temperatures are cold.

Davis said he would like to see the work start as soon as possible.

"Spring time I'm thinking," said Davis.

Councilman Kirby told WAAY 31 any contingency fund they create to deal with this problem will only be a short term fix and that they'll look at longer term solutions for problem roads throughout Decatur when they start making decisions on next years budget.