PHOTOS: Five charged in Lawrence County drug investigation

Lawrence County authorities said they arrested five people during an investigation into drug activity.

County drug task force agents and Department of Human Resources were investigating drug activity at the home of Kevin and Chalis Everett when they made the arrests in the Flat Rock community, Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said.

Kevin Everett has felony charges pending that are related to a prior drug investigation, Mitchell said.

To see who was arrested and the charges they're facing, click through the image gallery.