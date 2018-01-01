wx_icon Huntsville 37°

wx_icon Florence 36°

wx_icon Fayetteville 34°

wx_icon Decatur 36°

wx_icon Scottsboro 37°

Clear
Livestream View Now

PHOTOS: Five charged in Lawrence County drug investigation

Authorities said they received a complaint that children were present around drug activity.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 5:54 PM

Lawrence County authorities said they arrested five people during an investigation into drug activity.

County drug task force agents and Department of Human Resources were investigating drug activity at the home of Kevin and Chalis Everett when they made the arrests in the Flat Rock community, Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said.

Kevin Everett has felony charges pending that are related to a prior drug investigation, Mitchell said.

To see who was arrested and the charges they're facing, click through the image gallery.

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Kevin Andrew Everett, 35, of Russellville, was charged with a felony probation violation and held without bond. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)
Chalis Marie Everett, 31, of Russellville, was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)
Belinda Lynae Brantley, 30, of Mount Hope, was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)
Matthew Pullum, 31, of Town Creek, was charged with drug distribution, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $5,000. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)
Morris Russell Chaney, 45, of Russellville, was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office photo)

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events