Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Five Points home raided by FBI agents Full Story

Five Points home raided by FBI agents

The home is on Rison Avenue.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 11:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

The FBI raided a home in the Five Points area of Huntsville this morning. WAAY 31 was there as agents brought boxes of evidence outside of the home. The FBI's spokesperson told WAAY 31 there was law enforcement action happening at the home, but would not tell us what was going on there. All we know right now is that there is a sold sign outside the home and movers were there this morning.

We were told by people in the area that the FBI got to the home around 8 o'clock this morning. Our reporter on the scene saw FBI personnel bring boxes and bags of evidence of out of the home. There were multiple unmarked cars at the home along with a trailer. All of the agents at the scene were tight lipped about what they were doing there.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the raid and if anyone has been arrested. We'll update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available to us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Florence
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events