Five Points home raided by FBI agents

The FBI raided a home in the Five Points area of Huntsville this morning. WAAY 31 was there as agents brought boxes of evidence outside of the home. The FBI's spokesperson told WAAY 31 there was law enforcement action happening at the home, but would not tell us what was going on there. All we know right now is that there is a sold sign outside the home and movers were there this morning.

We were told by people in the area that the FBI got to the home around 8 o'clock this morning. Our reporter on the scene saw FBI personnel bring boxes and bags of evidence of out of the home. There were multiple unmarked cars at the home along with a trailer. All of the agents at the scene were tight lipped about what they were doing there.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the raid and if anyone has been arrested. We'll update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available to us.