Five AL schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

The U.S. Department of Education recognized five Alabama schools today as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The schools are Arab Elementary School, Athens Elementary School, Liberty Park Middle School, Mountain Brook Elementary School and Rock Quarry Elementary School. They will be celebrated by the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education in an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. on November 7 and 8.
Some of the qualities that were considered among the nominated schools were student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Nominations came from the top education official in the state.
