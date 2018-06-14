Clear

Fitbit employees charged with having stolen trade secrets

U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit, Inc. with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 9:23 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit, Inc. with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone.

Scroll for more content...

An indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California says the employees received the stolen trade secrets after leaving Jawbone and knew they were not supposed to have them.

Both companies made fitness tracking devices and tussled over patents in court. Jawbone's parent company, AliphCom, Inc., is no longer in business.

Fitbit did not immediately have comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2018 8:20:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events