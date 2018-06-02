Fish consumption advisory affects several counties in the Valley

A new fish consumption advisory is out and affects a lot of counties in our area.

Scroll for more content...

One of those counties is Marshall County where WAAY 31 spoke with fishermen about the advisory and learned what they do to keep from eating the wrong fish.

“I retired 30 years ago and I bought a lake home, or had it built, and I go out every day that weather permits," said Dillard Greenwell.

Greenwell has been fishing most of his life in Marshall County, and says one of his favorite kinds of fishing is bass-fishing.

“This morning I went out and caught four bass," he said. "The biggest one was four pounds and four ounces.”

But according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, largemouth bass in Marshall County have been added to a new fish consumption advisory.

“You don’t want to get poisoned by eating something you love," said Shannon Brewer.

Brewer owns a bait-and-tackle shop and says he sees many bass fishermen on a daily basis.

“Lots of friends and everyone who comes in here likes fishing for bass," he said.

And that’s why Brewer says he’d like to let them know about the new advisory.

“I would like to have a list so I could tell them about it," he said. "It’d be something good for everybody to know.”

Greenwell says he’s not surprised to hear about the advisory.

“I expect it," he said. "They’re the ones that consume the mercury and whatever.”

But Greenwell says he has nothing to worry about.

“Being a bass fisherman, we don’t eat bass," he said. "Good bass fishermen throw all the bass back after he weighs them or whatever he wants to do."

Largemouth bass in Colbert, Lawrence, Franklin, Morgan, and Jackson counties have been added to the do-not-eat advisory as well.

For more details on the advisory, click here.