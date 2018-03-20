First Day of Spring brings cool, blustery weather

After a intense severe weather day, we'll be quieting down for our Tuesday. In addition, today is the official First Day of Spring, starting at 11:15 AM, but it certainly won't be feeling like spring outisde.

The same storm system that brought severe weather into Alabama will continue to sit to the North of the Tennessee Valley where moisture from the Ohio River Valley along with a blustery Northwesterly wind will move into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 20 to 30 mph. This Northwest wind will usher in cooler weather where temperatures will be falling throughout the day from the lower 50's into the upper 40's with light on and off rain showers. No thunder or lightning or any type of severe weather is expected.

Light moisture could continue into tonight, and with temperatures dropping, we could see a few flurries occurring in the higher terrain areas. No accumulation is expected.

We'll rebound back into the 50's and lower 60's Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Next chance for rain moves in Friday and for this weekend whe multiple rounds of rain and non-severe storms will move into the Valley.