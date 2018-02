Huntsville firefighters were on the scene of a fire in south Huntsville Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. on Quail Drive, which is just off Byrd Spring Road in south Huntsville.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. The fire was out within about 10 minutes, they said

Firefighters said the main part of the fire was in the attic.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.