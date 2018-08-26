Clear

Firefighters respond to Huntsville house fire

Right now there are currently five units at a home on Alpine Street in South Huntsville.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Huntsville firefighters are at the scene of a house fire. 

Right now there are currently five units at a duplex on Alpine Street in South Huntsville. 

According to authorities, the call came in around 4:49 pm and as of right now at least five people are displaced. 

Officials say, the Red Cross will help find an alternate place to stay. 

At this time no more information is available.

WAAY 31 will continue to update this article as more information is released. 

