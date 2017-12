A fire burned a home in the Moore’s Mill community of Madison County.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened on Federal Lane just off Winchester Road.

Firefighters with the Moore's Mill Volunteer Fire Department worked to get a man with disabilities out of the house. He was confined to his bed.

Paramedics with HEMSI treated the man before taking him to a hospital where he died.



Authorities tell WAAY 31 the fire was contained to a back bedroom.