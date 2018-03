A home was completely destroyed after a fire Thursday.

According to authorities, they responded to a fire at 9:52 a.m. that started at a home at Stone Gate Subdivision in St. Florian.

Volunteer fire fighters said the cause was a chimney fire and the homeowners were able to escape with no injuries.

Authorities told WAAY 31 crews are still on the scene and there is no more information at this time.