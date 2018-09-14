Fire destroys Hazel Green home

A fire at a Madison County home early this morning leaves four people and two dogs without a home. Multiple fire departments responded to the mobile home on Walker Lane in Hazel Green. WAAY 31talked to the family today and learned this isn't the only tragedy they've experienced.

A baby picture is one of the only things that survived the fire here on Walker Lane and now the family tells us they're trying to figure out their next steps. Daniel Holland and his girlfriend were watching a movie when they smelled smoke.

"She started running back there and she said it's on fire the whole bed is ablaze. Not the wall, but the bed," said Holland.

The couple tried to put the fire out. Meanwhile a dog ran into another bedroom barking waking up the homeowner and saving his life.

"If it weren't for the dogs then he would've burned up. His dog saved his life."

Holland's girlfriend was taken to the hospital for burns to her hands. A fourth person and a second dog also made it out. But this isn't the only tragedy this family has dealt with recently.

"My father was just killed two..three days ago. Actually Tuesday on Charity Lane right there off the highway. My brother died a year ago on March 4th of 2017. His wife, Phillip's wife, and my lady's mom, she passed away."

Despite the heartbreaks they've experienced the family is staying strong.

"God's good man, no matter what situation. God ain't never gonna put us through more than we can handle."

The family told us they didn't have insurance and they plan on staying in a motel tonight. Fire officials told WAAY 31 they believe the cause of the fire was electrical.