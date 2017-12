A fired burned a house in Huntsville Saturday night. The fire was at 105 Delaware Blvd.

Scroll for more content...

Five Huntsville Fire and Rescue units responded to the call around 10 PM. Fire Captain Frank McKenzie says the house was abandoned.

He tells WAAY 31 a corner of the house caught on fire. Huntsville Utilities says there was no electricity to the home. Right now an investigation is underway into what sparked the flames.