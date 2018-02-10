Finalized agreement to build ballpark in Madison gets pushed back

Plans to vote on a finalized agreement to building a ballpark in Madison have been temporarily delayed.

The city has been in negotiations for months with BallCorps LLC, the owner of the Mobile Baybears, in hopes of luring the team to relocate to the Tennessee Valley. Part of the requirement to get the team to Madison is building a ballpark.

The Madison City Council was expected to vote on the finalized agreement with the minor league team on Monday, but the agenda item has been removed.

Statement from the mayor’s office:

“Once we get the final piece negotiated we will work to communicate everything we possibly can to our citizens. The Mayor and Council's goal has always been to disclose the information in the agreements, but they simply have not finalized negotiations and thus, don’t have anything ready to share.”

If the agreement is approved, the city plans to build a $46-Million multi-purpose venue to host baseball games, concerts and other special/sporting events. After completing a feasibility study, the city was leaning toward a 6,000 seat capacity ballpark and the owner of the team was looking for at least 7,000.

City leaders told WAAY 31 there are still some agenda items, related to the ballpark, which will be discussed on Monday.

No timeline as to when the agreement would be finalized was given.